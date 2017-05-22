Albany Beer and Hymns season comes to a close

The series ended its first season (Source:WALB)

Those at Albany Beer and Hymns have laid down their guitars for the season.

The group met for the last time at Harvest Moon Monday.

Organizers said they sang some of their favorite songs from the past six months.

Anyone was invited to swing by their monthly gatherings during that time.

"Its just a lot of fun," coordinator Gabriel Lawrence said. "I think its been a great way for us to bring lots of people from different walks of life together."

Lawrence said a second season is in the works. He expects that to kick off next September.

