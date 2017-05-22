Tifton United Way accepting applications for community impact grants

Time is running out for organizations to apply for Tifton United Way community impact grants. (Source: WALB)

The organization started the grant program in 2016 to meet the needs of local organizations.

Applicants must help improve the community in United Way's five counties: Ben Hill, Cook, Irwin, Tift and Turner.

They also must provide programs or services that focus on education, financial stability and health.

Last year, Tifton United Way awarded nearly $100,000 to 12 organizations which included The Salvation Army Tifton Service Center and the Tifton Soup Kitchen.

"The kids advocacy coalition they were able to get more dollars that were able to help the kids in the after school program. And of course being able to add on Salvation Army. And as everyone knows Salvation Army helps with light bill, water bill and rental assistance and that's where United Way, we came into play," said Executive Director Pat McKinnon.

Organizations that are interested in applying must attend the intake session on Thursday at 1:30 p.m. at Southern Regional Technical College in Tifton.

