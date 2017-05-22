Tourism booming in Tifton, annual visitor spending more than $97M

Tourism in Tifton has become an engine for economic development. (Source: WALB)

Tourism in Tifton has become an engine for economic development.

Visitors coming to the town have brought in more than $97 million annually.

And that's up 10 percent from last year.

City leaders said it's stimulating growth in restaurants. In fact, some tourism experts have listed Tifton as one the best places to locate a new restaurant.

They're also seeing an increase in the hotel and motel tax, which is up 10 percent.

"The tourism association is almost bringing in a million dollars with 60 percent of that going to the city, and about 40 percent of that going to the Tifton, Tift County Tourism Association to promoting and to get more shows here," said Tourism Marketer Tyron Spearman.

Tifton city leaders said annual festivals like the Rhythm and Ribs Festival are attracting thousands of people every year.

The next big event will be the Great Race on June 24th.

They'll be bringing in more than 100 vintage cars and they're expecting to attract 10,000 people.

Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved.

Report an error | Submit a tip to WALB News 10