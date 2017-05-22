Trojans focusing on Game 3 after GHSA ruling

Lee County head coach Brandon Brock wasn't in the most joking of moods Monday, but he was able to make a crack at practice this afternoon.

"It's really hard to reach the state finals," he laughed. No one knows that like his team these days.

On a day when Lee County expected to begin preparations for this week's state championship, the Trojans now still have to earn their spot.

On Monday, the GHSA Board of Trustees voted 5-2 in favor of a Johns Creek appeal about the controversial call at the end of Game 2 between the Gladiators and Lee County. The Trojans went on to win that game in extra innings, but only after the Gladiators' game-winning run was wiped off the board.

That means the teams will play a third and final game this Wednesday for a spot in this weekend's state championship series in Rome.

It's a decision that stunned many in the Peach State, most of all Brock.

"It's surprising because it's going against a rule that's been around a lot longer than the rest of us," Brock says. "It basically came down to going against an umpire judgment. That's kind of a scary thing. It's now the precedent that's been set. I don't know where it's going to go from here, but we're getting ready for Game 3 either way."

The Trojans will host Johns Creek Wednesday at 5:30. The winner will play Pope in the Class 6A state championship series Friday in Rome.

Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved.

Report an error | Submit a tip to WALB News 10