Trojans focusing on Game 3 after GHSA ruling

Lee County head coach Brandon Brock wasn't in the most joking of moods Monday, but he was able to make a crack at practice this afternoon.
"It's really hard to reach the state finals," he laughed. No one knows that like his team these days.
On a day when Lee County expected to begin preparations for this week's state championship, the Trojans now still have to earn their spot.
On Monday, the GHSA Board of Trustees voted 5-2 in favor of a Johns Creek appeal about the controversial call at the end of Game 2 between the Gladiators and Lee County. The Trojans went on to win that game in extra innings, but only after the Gladiators' game-winning run was wiped off the board.
That means the teams will play a third and final game this Wednesday for a spot in this weekend's state championship series in Rome.
It's a decision that stunned many in the Peach State, most of all Brock.
"It's surprising because it's going against a rule that's been around a lot longer than the rest of us," Brock says. "It basically came down to going against an umpire judgment. That's kind of a scary thing. It's now the precedent that's been set. I don't know where it's going to go from here, but we're getting ready for Game 3 either way."
The Trojans will host Johns Creek Wednesday at 5:30. The winner will play Pope in the Class 6A state championship series Friday in Rome.
Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved.
P.O. Box 3130
Albany, GA 31706
(229) 446-1010
publicfile@walb.com
(229) 446-4005EEO Report Closed Captioning
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.