Lowndes Co. Officials warn community after rabies attack - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

Lowndes Co. Officials warn community after rabies attack

By Ashlyn Becton, Reporter
Connect
(Source: WALB) (Source: WALB)
LOWNDES CO., GA (WALB) -

Health officials are urging you to be careful around wildlife and stray animals, after a South Georgia family was attacked by a fox with rabies.

This happened last Thursday on Cotton Avenue in Lake Park.

A man and his dog were attacked by the fox when they went outside their house.

Lowndes County animal service employees said the fox's test came back positive for Rabies.

"Once someone really becomes infected with the rabies virus and it develops into the disease. There is not a lot that can be done. Rabies can be very deadly." said Lowndes Co. Public Information Officer, Paige Dukes.

Officials said you should avoid leaving cat or dog food outside.

Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved. 

Report an error Submit a tip to WALB News 10

  • More WALB News10 HeadlinesMore News HeadlinesMore>>

  • Woman killed in fall from billboard

    Woman killed in fall from billboard

    Monday, May 22 2017 7:22 PM EDT2017-05-22 23:22:17 GMT
    It happened near Loch Laurel Road (Source: Google Maps)It happened near Loch Laurel Road (Source: Google Maps)

    Preliminary investigations revealed the female victim fell from a billboard while conducting routine maintenance, and suffered fatal injury, according to Lowndes County Coroner Austin J. Fiveash.

    More >>

    Preliminary investigations revealed the female victim fell from a billboard while conducting routine maintenance, and suffered fatal injury, according to Lowndes County Coroner Austin J. Fiveash.

    More >>

  • Lowndes Co. Officials warn community after rabies attack

    Lowndes Co. Officials warn community after rabies attack

    Monday, May 22 2017 7:06 PM EDT2017-05-22 23:06:43 GMT
    (Source: WALB)(Source: WALB)

    Health officials are urging you to be careful around wildlife and stray animals, after a South Georgia family was attacked by a fox with rabies. This happened last Thursday on Cotton Avenue in Lake Park. A man and his dog were attacked by the fox when they went outside their house. Lowndes County animal service employees said the fox's test came back positive for Rabies. "Once someone really becomes infected with the rabies virus and it develops into the disease.

    More >>

    Health officials are urging you to be careful around wildlife and stray animals, after a South Georgia family was attacked by a fox with rabies. This happened last Thursday on Cotton Avenue in Lake Park. A man and his dog were attacked by the fox when they went outside their house. Lowndes County animal service employees said the fox's test came back positive for Rabies. "Once someone really becomes infected with the rabies virus and it develops into the disease.

    More >>

  • Valdosta Police Chief speaks out about sentence handed down for cop shooter

    Sentence handed down for Valdosta cop shooter

    Monday, May 22 2017 7:02 PM EDT2017-05-22 23:02:29 GMT
    Beck hears his sentence (Source: WALB)Beck hears his sentence (Source: WALB)

    The man convicted of ambushing a Valdosta Police officer in 2016 was sentenced Monday morning to 10 years, for attempted murder.

    More >>

    The man convicted of ambushing a Valdosta Police officer in 2016 was sentenced Monday morning to 10 years, for attempted murder.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly