Lowndes Co. Officials warn community after rabies attack

Health officials are urging you to be careful around wildlife and stray animals, after a South Georgia family was attacked by a fox with rabies.

This happened last Thursday on Cotton Avenue in Lake Park.

A man and his dog were attacked by the fox when they went outside their house.

Lowndes County animal service employees said the fox's test came back positive for Rabies.

"Once someone really becomes infected with the rabies virus and it develops into the disease. There is not a lot that can be done. Rabies can be very deadly." said Lowndes Co. Public Information Officer, Paige Dukes.

Officials said you should avoid leaving cat or dog food outside.

