AT&T gives $10K to 4C Academy

The doors of the new college and career academy in Dougherty County opened for the first time today.

At the same time, Georgia's AT&T President, Bill Leahy, presented the school leaders with a $10,000 check.

The money will go towards a 'teaching as a profession' program the academy will offer.

It will pair high school students with middle school students.

Many of the programs at the academy are technical programs, that center around math and science.

But Leahy said they need to train teachers too.

"If we don't have teachers who are qualified to teach mathematics, to teach skills that students need to qualify in any of their professions, then it is just not going to work," said Leahy.

The 4-C Academy is set to open this fall.

It will serve students in Dougherty, Calhoun, Terrell and Baker counties.

