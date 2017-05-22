Murder trial hits a snag when witness won't testify

Two men are now on trial in Dougherty County for a 2013 drive by shooting that killed Desmond Williams and William Davis.

Desmond Warren and Harrell Lorenzo Hicks are facing 26 counts, including murder, aggravated assault and street gang terrorism.

Monday went quickly for jurors in this case. The judge dismissed them around noon, after one of the eye-witnesses who is behind bars refused to go to the trial.

This is week two of the trial for Desmond Warren and Harrell Lorenzo Hicks. Prosecutors say the 2013 drive-by shooting was gang related.

They say Warren and Hicks are associated with the Westside Rattlers gang.

Prosecutors say they fired as many as 50 shots into the homes of Southside Bloods gang members.

An eye-witness of the shooting was set to testify today, but refused.

There is a chance he will testify tomorrow.

If the men are found guilty, they could face life in prison.

