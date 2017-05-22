4C Academy phase one unveiled

Dougherty County school system leaders showed off what they're are calling a game-changer for South Georgia on Monday. The doors to the first part of the Commodore Conyers College and Career Academy opened for the first time today.More >>
Monday went quickly for jurors in this case. The judge dismissed them around noon, after one of the eye-witnesses who is behind bars refused to go to the trial.More >>
We're working to learn more about a crash that left a two-week-old infant seriously injured. It happened at the same intersection that killed an 8-year-old girl and an off-duty police officer last year.More >>
Today: 0.61": Monthly Total 2.32"; Normal for the Month 4.06"; Yearly Total 17.49"; -/+ Year to Date -4.82".More >>
Graduates at Americus Sumter High School will be issued new diplomas after a mistake was found on the ones given out during commencement.More >>
