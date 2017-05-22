DCP warns drivers of 'dangerous intersection' after weekend accident

Accident on County Line Road and Spring Flats Road on Saturday. (Source: Worth County Fire Rescue)

We're working to learn more about a crash that left a two-week-old infant seriously injured.

It happened at the same intersection that killed an 8-year-old girl and an off-duty police officer last year.

The crash happened on County Line Road Saturday morning at the intersection of Spring Flats Road.

Dougherty County Police said the driver of a dump truck ran a stop sign and hit a vehicle with six people inside.

Erika Lopez and five others were taken to the hospital.

Her two week old infant was airlifted to a Macon hospital.

Police cited the driver of the dump truck, Lanar Reed, for failure to stop.

DCP urge drivers to be alert when approaching the area.

"This is a dangerous intersection. For anybody who's traveling these roads, just make sure you stop at the stop signs. Anybody that's going north or south on South County Line Road, just make sure that you're going the speed limit," said DCP Patrol Officer Jennifer Gilbert.

This is the same intersection where an 8-year-old girl and an off-duty Dougherty County Police officer were killed in a crash Thanksgiving day last year.

