New Americus Sumter High diplomas to be issued after error discovered

Graduates at Americus Sumter High School will be issued new diplomas after a mistake was found on the ones given out during commencement.

The word meant to be ‘nineteenth’ in the date listed on the document was spelled without an ‘N’, as ‘Nineteeth’.

Spud Bowen and Associates is the company that produced the diplomas.

Owner Spud Bowen said new copies will be issued to students over the next week, free of charge.

Bowen said this is the first time the company has ever made a mistake over 38 graduation seasons.

