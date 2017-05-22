Thomasville High Bulldog completes basic

U.S. Air Force Airman Stephanie J. Scott graduated from basic military training at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, San Antonio, Texas.

The Airman completed an intensive, eight-week program that included training in military discipline and studies, Air Force core values, physical fitness, and basic warfare principles and skills.

Airmen who complete basic training also earn four credits toward an associate in applied science degree through the Community College of the Air Force.

Scott is the daughter of John A. Scott of Camilla, Ga., and Stephania V. Spencer of Thomasville, Ga., step-daughter of Stacy Scott of Camilla, Ga., granddaughter of Chris E. Spencer Jr. of Thomasville, Ga., and niece of Keith A. Spencer of Thomasville, Ga.

She is a 2015 graduate of Thomasville High School.

