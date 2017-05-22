DWS moves quickly, hires Chaffinch to lead baseball program

Deerfield-Windsor has known for a while Jonathan Davis would be stepping down as the Knights' head baseball coach.

Because of that, the school has moved quickly to name Davis' successor.

DWS has hired Chris Chaffinch as the Knights' new head baseball coach. Most recently, Chaffinch served as the head coach at Frederica Academy for the past three seasons. Before leading Frederica, Chaffinch was the head coach at Gatewood.

Chaffinch led Frederica to state quarterfinal appearances each of the last two seasons.

Besides serving as the Knights' head baseball coach, Chaffinch will also serve as an assistant football coach.

