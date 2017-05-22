Search for county administrator to begin soon

Current County Administrator Richard Crowdis said he would retire at the end of 2017 (Source:WALB)

DOugherty Co. Commissioners want to speed up the search for the next county administrator (Source:WALB)

The search for the next Dougherty County administrator is set to begin soon.

In March, County Administrator Richard Crowdis announced that he would retire at the end of the year.

County Commissioner John Hayes said there needed to be a “sense of urgency” with finding his replacement, especially with the county still trying to recover from the January storms.

The commission approved an agreement that would allow the University of Georgia’s Carl Vinson Institute of Government to assist with the search.

Originally, the agreement said the agency would begin searching in July, but commissioners asked to speed up the process.

No word yet on when commissioners will hear back concerning possible candidates.

