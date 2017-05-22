Woman killed in fall from billboard

On Thursday May 18th, The Lowndes County Coroner's Office was called to the scene of a death.
Preliminary investigations revealed the female victim fell from a billboard while conducting routine maintenance, and suffered fatal injury, according to Lowndes County Coroner Austin J. Fiveash.
Fiveash confirmed the identity of the woman, Angela Hale, and said it happened near where Loch Laurel Road crosses over Interstate 75.
"Our deepest sympathy goes out to the family and loved ones touched by this unfortunate event," said Austin Fiveash.
This is an ongoing investigation and further details can not be released at this time, his office told WALB Monday.
