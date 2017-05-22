Albany middle school students connect meteorology concepts to the real world

Preliminary investigations revealed the female victim fell from a billboard while conducting routine maintenance, and suffered fatal injury, according to Lowndes County Coroner Austin J. Fiveash.More >>
Preliminary investigations revealed the female victim fell from a billboard while conducting routine maintenance, and suffered fatal injury, according to Lowndes County Coroner Austin J. Fiveash.More >>
The search for the next Dougherty County administrator is set to begin soon. In March, County Administrator Richard Crowdis announced that he would retire at the end of the year. County Commissioner John Hayes said there needed to be a “sense of urgency” with finding his replacement.More >>
The search for the next Dougherty County administrator is set to begin soon. In March, County Administrator Richard Crowdis announced that he would retire at the end of the year. County Commissioner John Hayes said there needed to be a “sense of urgency” with finding his replacement.More >>
The school year is winding down, but that didn't keep students from being excited to learn about weather Monday morning.More >>
The school year is winding down, but that didn't keep students from being excited to learn about weather Monday morning.More >>
More than 25 acres of land along Pecan Lane will become a Restricted Industrial District. Crews will soon bring concrete crushing machines into the area.More >>
More than 25 acres of land along Pecan Lane will become a Restricted Industrial District. Crews will soon bring concrete crushing machines into the area.More >>
The man convicted of ambushing a Valdosta Police officer in 2016 was sentenced Monday morning to 10 years, for attempted murder.More >>
The man convicted of ambushing a Valdosta Police officer in 2016 was sentenced Monday morning to 10 years, for attempted murder.More >>