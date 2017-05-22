Quick and easy ideas to maximize your outdoor living space

Still stumped? Start with a grill - a new grill can help you and your family create memorable meals all year round. (Source: Pexels)

Tap into these ideas to transform your outdoor space into your own paradise.

Begin with a focal point - a fire pit, table, or grouped seating can instantly give your outdoor space a sense of purpose.

Still stumped? Start with a grill - a new grill can help you and your family create memorable meals all year round.

If you have a grill, make sure it's not too far from a door to your kitchen for easy indoor-outdoor entertaining.

Use different plant materials to help break up a larger patio into individual spaces. Using separate color themes can help achieve this as well.

Arrange seating to face towards itself to encourage conversation.

Have a smaller space? Hang a mirror (or two) to reflect the light and make the space feel more open.

Don't forget to hang moody string lights or lanterns to add an instant touch of cozy.

