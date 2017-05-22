Debris to be recycled in East Albany

On Monday, May 22, 2017, Dougherty Co. commissioners voted 4-3 to approve a tabled zoning application that would allow for a recovered materials facility in East Albany.

More than 25 acres of land along Pecan Lane will become a Restricted Industrial District.

Crews will soon bring concrete crushing machines into the area. The property will serve as a place for a contractor to recycle debris and concrete from the nearby P&G warehouse which was destroyed in the January storms.

The machines will operate from 7:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. Monday through Friday with occasional hours on Saturday.

Machines will not operate on Sundays.

County commissioners also stated that vegetative buffers will need to be in place to minimize dust created by the crushing operation which will need to be done as far away from nearby neighbors.

No word yet on when crews will begin operating in that area between Moultrie Road and Fleming Road.

