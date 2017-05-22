Sentence handed down for Valdosta cop shooter - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

Sentence handed down for Valdosta cop shooter

By WALB News Team
VALDOSTA, GA (WALB) -

The man convicted of ambushing a Valdosta Police officer in July of 2016 was sentenced Monday morning to 10 years, for attempted murder, after a plea deal with prosecutors.

Stephen Beck also received five years to serve on probation, for possession of a firearm during commission of a felony. 

Beck was charged with three counts of Aggravated Assault on a Peace Officer, Attempted Murder of a Peace Officer, and Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Crime.Beck was denied bond.

Officer Randall Hancock responded to a call about a car break-in at Three Oaks apartments, and when Hancock arrived, investigators say Beck shot him and he fired back.

Beck told GBI agents he was depressed and wanted to die.

