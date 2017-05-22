Sentence handed down for Valdosta cop shooter

Beck said he wanted to die (Source: WALB)

The shooter was attempting suicide by police (Source: WALB)

The man convicted of ambushing a Valdosta Police officer in July of 2016 was sentenced Monday morning to 10 years, for attempted murder, after a plea deal with prosecutors.

Stephen Beck also received five years to serve on probation, for possession of a firearm during commission of a felony.

Beck was charged with three counts of Aggravated Assault on a Peace Officer, Attempted Murder of a Peace Officer, and Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Crime.Beck was denied bond.

Officer Randall Hancock responded to a call about a car break-in at Three Oaks apartments, and when Hancock arrived, investigators say Beck shot him and he fired back.

Beck told GBI agents he was depressed and wanted to die.

Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved.