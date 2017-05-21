U.S. airman from South GA wins motorcycle in Harley Davidson sweepstakes

Harley Davidson gives away a brand new motorcycle each month as part of this sweepstakes. (Source: WALB)

U.S. Airman Brian Bond won a free motorcycle as part of the Harley Davidson Free Ride Sweepstakes. (Source: WALB)

Military members, veterans and first responders were honored this weekend by a Tifton business.

Harley Davidson hosted an appreciation party at its Tifton location Saturday for Armed Forces Day.

"We just want to honor them today and everyday," said administrative assistant Kayla Smith. "We just wanted to do something a little bit special for them."

However, it was a little more than just a party for Brian Bond, who is in the U.S. Air Force.

He was recently deployed overseas, and that's when he found out he'd soon have a new way to get around Moody Air Force Base where he's stationed.

"I've never really won anything much more than like a plastic cup or something like that," said Bond.

He won this month's Harley Davidson motorcycle as part of the company's Free Ride Sweepstakes.

Each time someone uses their Harley Davidson VISA card to make a purchase, they are entered to win the sweepstakes.

"I've used it off and on randomly since I've had the card for gas, groceries," Bond said of the purchases he's made with his card.

Bond has another motorcycle, but said he's excited to have a fresh new one. "It's a 2017 Soft-Tail Deluxe, it's all black...got the beautiful white walls on it."

"It's really phenomenal that a person that's in our active military, who's so deserving, actually won that motorcycle," said Eric Sternberg, one of the store's owners.

Harley Davidson gives away a brand new motorcycle each month as part of this sweepstakes.

Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved.

Report an error | Submit a tip to WALB News 10