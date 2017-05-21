Future artists showcase their pieces for Alice Coachman art auction

Future artists had their work displayed at an Albany school this week. (Source: WALB)

Future artists had their work displayed at an Albany school this week and even sold their very first pieces of work.

Alice Coachman Elementary School hosted an art auction Thursday.

Students from kindergarten through fifth grade created all the pieces of art up for bid in the silent auction.

All the money raised will pay for future field trips for the school.

School leaders said this is a good way to highlight the students' talents.

"Some of them like sports, some of them like fashion, so I let them kind of freestyle what they like," said Taneisha Whatley, the school's Visual Arts teacher.

"I think it's important to provide exposure, to our students so this is one way that we can highlight the talent and help support future efforts," said Melissa Brubaker, the school's principal.

If you'd like to donate to help fund the students' future field trips, call Alice Coachman Elementary School at (229) 431-3488.

Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved.

Report an error | Submit a tip to WALB News 10