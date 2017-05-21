WALB working to restore services for Mediacom customers - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

WALB working to restore services for Mediacom customers

By Emileigh Forrester, Anchor
Connect
(Source: WALB) (Source: WALB)
(WALB) -

WALB apologizes for the inconvenience, but we are currently off the air on Mediacom.

We are working to restore services. Thank you for your patience!

Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved. 

Report an error Submit a tip to WALB News 10

Powered by Frankly