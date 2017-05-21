Albany Yoga Project connects with Africa

A yoga instructor from Kenya led the free class on Sunday. (Source: WALB)

Skype connected yogis in Albany to yogis in Africa. (Source: WALB)

People at the Albany Yoga Project took a trip around the world on Sunday while staying right in the Good Life City.

A yoga instructor from Kenya used Skype to lead the free class.

Those in attendance followed her through a number of different poses and breathing exercises.

Organizers said the Albany Yoga Project, which teamed up with the Africa Yoga Project, aims to give people a sense of community by hosting free yoga events.

"From a local prospective and a global prospective, showing them one pose at a time how we are connected through the same Yoga practice. It's here in Albany and it's there in Nairobi Kenya as well," said Sylvia Maxwell with the Albany Yoga Project.

You can find out more visit the Albany Project Yoga Facebook page.

Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved.

Report an error | Submit a tip to WALB News 10