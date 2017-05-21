Governor candidates prioritize rural internet access

Kemp has discusses the importance of access(Source:WALB)

Two candidates for Georgia governor plan to prioritize rural internet access.

Current Lieutenant Governor Casey Cagle wrote in an op-ed that he finds the impact of less providers and higher prices startling.

Cagle adds he has a plan to provide high speed internet access to all communities in the state.

Georgia Secretary of State Brian Kemp is also running for Governor in 2018.

He said, by also providing access to rural communities, education and commerce will be improved.

"We want to run high speed internet to all corners of the state," Kemp said. "Look, we have families who have kids who can't even get on the internet to do their homework."

State Senator Hunter Hill is also running for Governor.

