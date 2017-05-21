Davis steps down as Knights baseball coach

After three successful seasons, Deerfield-Windsor baseball is on the coaching search yet again.

Jonathan Davis told WALB Sunday he is stepping down from his post.

All Davis did was contend in his three seasons.

The Knights won the GISA AAA state title in both of his first two seasons.

This year as the favorites they fell in the final four to Trinity Christian, Shaprsburg.

After this weekend's home loss, Davis had nothing but positive things to say about the way his team has fought over the past three campaigns.

"It was fortunate we had a group of a couple different classes come through that were really talents," said Davis. "And I just happened to be the guy that was the coach at the time. We were able to put a lot of wins on the board with very talented guys. I learned a lot from them, and they've had a very decorated career."

Davis will assume the role of Middle School principal going forward.