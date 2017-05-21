Fmr. President Carter and wife Rosalynn greet guests at presidential auction

"He has proven what kind of man he really is and I think people respect that very much of him," said Ruth Sanders, Director of the Plains Better Hometown Program. (Source: WALB)

The Plains Presidential Auction is held every two years on Main Street. (Source: WALB)

Former President Jimmy Carter and his wife Rosalynn greeted guests Saturday night at the Plains Presidential Auction.

It's held every two years on Main Street in Plains.

All the money raised goes to help the Plains Better Hometown Program and The Friends of Jimmy Carter National Historic Site.

140 items were up for auction, including some signed presidential items from the former President and Mrs. Carter.

Organizers said it was a good way to raise money because of the impact the former President and his wife have on residents and out-of-town guests.

"He has proven what kind of man he really is and I think people respect that very much of him," said Ruth Sanders, Director of the Plains Better Hometown Program. "They're very excited. They love to have some of the things that he signed."

Saturday's event also featured live music, food and drinks for guests.

