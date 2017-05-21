Thomasville woman stabbed after early morning fight

Thomasville Police said a woman was taken to the hospital after being stabbed early Saturday morning.

Police said Kadeja Bean got into a fight in the 100 block of Lucy Street and was stabbed multiple times in the shoulder area.

Bean was brought to the Archbold Memorial Hospital by her cousin, Shareka Jordan.

Police said neither Bean nor Jordan could positively identify the person who stabbed Bean.

