Thomasville woman stabbed after early morning fight

Former President Jimmy Carter and his wife Rosalynn greeted guests Saturday night at the Plains Presidential Auction. It's held every two years on Main Street in Plains. All the money raised goes to help the Plains Better Hometown Program and The Friends of Jimmy Carter National Historic Site.More >>
Thomasville Police said a woman was taken to the hospital after being stabbed early Saturday morning.More >>
A two-week old infant has been flown to Macon after being injured in a wreck on County Line Road Saturday morning.More >>
Dougherty County graduates made it official.More >>
Cordele Police say two people committed an armed robbery in Cordele Saturday. It happened at the Advance Auto Parts on 16th Avenue. Police said two people got away with an unknown amount of money.More >>
