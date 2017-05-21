Infant flown to Macon after County Line Road wreck

A two-week old infant has been flown to Macon after being injured in a wreck on County Line Road Saturday morning.

Dougherty County Police, Georgia State Patrol and Worth County Fire Rescue responded to the wreck at the intersection of Spring Flats and County Line Road just before noon.

DCP said a dump truck ran a stop sign and hit a vehicle with six people inside.

According to police, five of the passengers were taken to Phoebe and were later released.

There is currently no word on the condition of the infant.

Police said the driver of the dump truck was not injured.

DCP said the driver of the dump truck was cited for failing to stop.

No charges have been filed at this time.

