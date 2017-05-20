Coroner: Body found Saturday night in Camilla

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation was on scene in Camilla Saturday after a body was found.

Mitchell County Coroner Stedderick Thomas said a neighbor called to report the body around 9 p.m.

The body of a white man was found behind an abandoned house on Perry Street.

Right now, officials aren't sure if foul play was involved, but the Georgia Bureau of Investigation is assessing the scene.

WALB News 10 will keep you updated as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved.

Report an error | Submit a tip to WALB News 10