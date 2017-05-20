2 out of 3 ain't bad: Sweep ended Knights' quest for a 3-peat

The Deerfield-Windsor baseball team entered the weekend four wins away from a third straight championship, but failed to pick up a single victory in it's home semifinals series.

Trinity Christian, Sharpsburg defeated DWS 15-3 in game 1 and 7-6 in game 2.

The Knights fell behind early in both matches.

In game 1 the Knights never made it competitive, but in game 2 the Knights were able to get the go-ahead run to the plate in the top of the 7th. It was a valiant effort, but it the Lions closed.

"In even the last inning we barreled up balls," said head coach Jonathon Davis. "We barreled up balls. hit one right at him and like i said it was just too much to overcome at the end. We improved game 2 but they were better than us today and that's all there is to it."

The two-time defensing state champion Knights season ended in the final four, and Davis is satisfied with the effort of his teams in the past few years.

"The last 3 years as a whole has been great its been an honor of my life to coach this team," said Davis. "What did meat loaf say? Two out of three ain't bad. So if you step back and look at overall what we've did in the past 3 years its been special. I'm forever grateful to be a part of it."

TCS will face John Milledge in the GISA state championship series at Mercer University on Friday.

