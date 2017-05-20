Cordele Police search for two people after armed robbery

Cordele Police say two people committed an armed robbery in Cordele Saturday.

It happened at the Advance Auto Parts on 16th Avenue.

Police said two people got away with an unknown amount of money.

According to police, one robber fired a gun in the parking lot of the business.

No one was hurt.

Police are now looking for a gray Chevrolet pickup that they believe the suspects drove away in.

Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved.

Report an error | Submit a tip to WALB News 10