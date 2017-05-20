DCSS graduates reflect, consider realignment possibilities

Dougherty County graduates made it official Saturday. Students from all four high schools suited up in their caps and gowns to receive their diplomas at the Civic Center, but Saturday could be the last time Albany High students make that walk.

A realignment proposal could shut down the school. District officials said the plan would more efficiently use facilities and better educate students.

Westover grad Devon Ducksworth, who is the first generation in his family to graduate, said the Patriots are ready to welcome new members, if needed.

“It is sad that a lot of kids won’t get to experience Albany High, but there’s always room at Westover for more,” Ducksworth said.

Ducksworth plans to study business administration at Clark Atlanta University.

