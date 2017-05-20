Jurassic World brings dinosaurs to life

The exhibit is open through the weekend (Source:WALB)

If you’re in Albany, you just might see a dinosaur this weekend.

A traveling exhibit called the Jurassic Tour is in town.

It teaches people about the beasts by getting them up close and personal with life-like models of them.

You can play games, buy gifts and meet all kinds of dinos at the event.

“It was a no-brainer we were going to come, but this is even more amazing than we thought it was going to be," father Patrick Wells said "You look at the sizes of the dinosaurs and the way that they move and interact. It has been pretty amazing.”

The exhibit will be open through Sunday at the Exchange Club Fairgrounds.

Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved.

Report an error | Submit a tip to WALB News 10