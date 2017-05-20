Business as usual for Knights before state semis

The Deerfield-Windsor Knights are still the favorites in the GISA Class AAA state baseball playoffs, and why wouldn't they be?

They are the two time defending state champs, and have simply cruised into the Final Four.

On Friday, the Knights got in their final workouts before Saturday's state semifinal showdown with Trinity Christian-Sharpsburg. For the Knights, it's really been business as usual.

"We've already won two in a row, so we know what it takes to get there. We know what it'll be like once we win it," says senior catcher Steven Williams. "I think that helps us avoid all that extra pressure. I think we have a good shot of getting that third one."

The Knights say that "business mentality" has helped them maintain their focus through what is a long season.

"It's really personal for us. It's something we devote the year to," says junior pitcher Baylin Moore. "We've got a lot riding on it with back-to-back championships, so we take it very seriously."

The Knights open their three-game series with TCS-Sharpsburg Saturday afternoon with a doubleheader. First pitch is scheduled for 1:00 in Albany. Game 3, if necessary, would be Monday afternoon.

