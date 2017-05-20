PKs end Lady Knights' run in state semis

Deerfield-Windsor's girls soccer season came to a close in heartbreaking fashion Friday night in Macon.

The Lady Knights fell in the state semifinal round, losing in penalty kicks to defending state champ Augusta Prep at Mercer's Five Star Stadium.

Both teams scored a pair of goals early in the match, only to then keep one another out of the net and through overtime. In the shootout though, the Lady Cavaliers were able to outlast DWS.

It's the second straight year the Lady Knights season has been ended by Augusta Prep. The Lady Cavs beat the Lady Knights in the state title game last season.

