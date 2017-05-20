Bainbridge's Pierce decommits from Bama

Bainbridge All-American running back Dameon Pierce is no longer rolling with the Tide.

The Bearcats star de-committed from Alabama Thursday, posting on Twitter he is reopening his recruitment.

"I'd like to Open My Recruiting process back up by formally de-committing from The University of Alabama. After Recent conversation with my mom and close friends, we think this is the best way to go in terms of my future," Pierce posted on Twitter. "With That Being Said, I would like to Thank Alabama for giving me an opportunity most athletes dream of, but like I said before I am decommitting and Opening Up my Recruiting process once more."

Pierce earned MaxPreps All-American honors his sophomore year when he rushed for 2060 yards and 33 touchdowns. He followed that up with 1686 yards and 20 more touchdowns during a junior season in which he battled some injuries.

The rising senior is ranked 100th in the ESPN300 Class of 2018 rankings, and is a four-star prospect.

