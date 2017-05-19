Folks attend 8th Annual Briar Patch Music Festival

A night of fun at Chehaw Park for a two-day music festival. (Source: WALB)

A night of fun at Chehaw Park for a two-day music festival.

Dozens of fans attended the 8th Annual Briar Patch Music Festival.

Organizers said the music lovers can enjoy country and rock genres from local bands like Mama Soul Band.

In previous years, the festival was held in Damascus but it was moved to Chehaw after the January storms.

Organizer Bo Henry said he was happy Chehaw allowed them to move the festival to the park.

"We were glad it's a great location to do it in. We have the stage here so it made sense and it gives them opportunity for us to help them raise some money so some of the proceeds from this event go to Chehaw," said Henry.

The Briar Patch Music Festival costs $20 per day and $30 for the weekend.

The festival resumes on Saturday at noon.

