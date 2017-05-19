APD asks for help identifying Mini Mart burglars

Albany Police need the public’s help in identifying two burglars.

The two broke into the Mini Mart on Stuart Avenue earlier this month.

Witnesses say the two men used a gray four-door car to ram into the front door, and headed east when they left toward Nottingham Way.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Albany Police Department.

