Mediacom services restored

More than 3,700 customers in Albany experienced an outage in their phone, cable, and internet service Friday evening.

Shortly after 10 p.m., Mediacom officials said repair work was completed and that services should be restored.

They said the service was interrupted when an unknown tall vehicle snatched the cable at the intersection of Stuart Avenue and Doncaster Drive Friday afternoon and tore the line down.

A specialty splicing crew had to be brought in to splice the 72 counts of fiber lines to repair the damage.

