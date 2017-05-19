Mediacom outage reported in Albany, nearly 4K customers impacted - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

Mediacom outage reported in Albany, nearly 4K customers impacted

By Kristen Pozar Keeter, Digital Content Manager
ALBANY, GA (WALB) -

More than 3,700 customers in Albany are experiencing an outage in service.

When called, a representative of the company said they were aware of the outage and had technicians working on the problem.

The estimated time for service to return was 9:30 p.m.

We reached out to the Mediacom Support Twitter page and got the following response:

At this time, it is not clear what is causing the outage.

