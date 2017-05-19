Mediacom outage reported in Albany, nearly 4K customers impacted

More than 3,700 customers in Albany are experiencing an outage in service.

When called, a representative of the company said they were aware of the outage and had technicians working on the problem.

The estimated time for service to return was 9:30 p.m.

We reached out to the Mediacom Support Twitter page and got the following response:

@WALBNews10 We're aware of this area issue and should have this problem resolved very shortly. Unfortunately we don't have an ETR. *RP — Mediacom Support (@MediacomSupport) May 19, 2017

@WALBNews10 This is for cable, internet, and phone. There's about 3700+ customers affected by this. *RP — Mediacom Support (@MediacomSupport) May 19, 2017

At this time, it is not clear what is causing the outage.

