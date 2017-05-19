ASU to downtown pathway will happen

Dougherty County's Commissioners gave the go-ahead for the pathway from Albany State to downtown.

They approved re-allocating money from the SPLOST V penny tax to help pave a trail connecting ASU to downtown Albany.

It's a project that supporters have longed for, making it easier for students to access downtown, and help boost economic growth.

The University System of Georgia's Board of Regents will give $750,000 toward the $1.7 million project.

The county is funding the rest with money that wasn't used from SPLOST V.

"In conducting a review of our books, we found these completed projects that are done, and now we are applying those (extra) funds in a strategic way," said Commission Chairman Chris Cohilas.

The trail will connect Albany State to downtown via the Broad Avenue Bridge.

