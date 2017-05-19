Albany Yoga Project hosts special session Sunday

Sylvia Maxwell is the creator of the Albany Yoga Project. (Source: WALB)

Albany 'yogies' are connecting with another continent this weekend.

The Albany Yoga Project is hosting a special session taught by an instructor in Kenya.

The instructor started the African Yoga Project.

She travels, teaching yoga at no cost to children in Africa.

The creator of Albany's Yoga Project, Sylvia Maxwell, was inspired by Africa's project.

Now, she's trying to help raise funds for it.

"Its just exciting because we are being led from afar," said Maxwell. "We are getting the experience the same journey into power from a different country, a different personality, a whole different vibe."

The session starts at 9 on Sunday morning.

It will be held at 'The Gathering Place' at 311 Pine Avenue.

The instructor will skype in on a big screen.

