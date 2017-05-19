APD hosts blood drive, hopes to help officer in need

PIO for the police department, Phyllis Banks, took part in giving blood. (Source: WALB)

Albany Community members gave blood today in an effort to back the blue.

The Albany Police Department hosted a blood drive in conjunction with Law Enforcement Memorial Week .

It's something the department did last year too with the Red Cross.

This year, the department has a special cause.

One of their own is in the process of getting a kidney transplant.

Lieutenant O.C. Conley has been employed with APD for 29 years.

More than a dozen people signed up ahead of time to give blood.

Many members of the department did too.

"Team members supporting each other," said Albany Police Department Public Information Officer Phyllis Banks. "That's exactly what we are doing for O.C. Conley. We are just supporting him during this time in his life and letting him know that as a team, we are here for him."

The first 15 people that gave type 'A positive' blood got a gift card from a different restaurant in the community.

