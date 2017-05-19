Thomas Co. SO search for homeowner after suspicious fire

The Thomas County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a man after what they are calling a suspicious house fire.

Police say William Stacey Stout, 43, has not been seen since Friday morning.

The fire department responded to a fire at his home around 3 p.m. and were able to put it out.

He is the only occupant of the home.

Stout is 5’7” and 165 pounds and if you know anything about his whereabouts, you’re asked to call the Thomas County Sheriff’s Office.

Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved.

Report an error | Submit a tip to WALB News 10