Thomas Co. homeowner found after search

The Thomas County Sheriff’s Office has made contact with a homeowner after what they called a suspicious house fire.

Police say William Stacey Stout, 43, had not been seen since Friday morning when they tried to make contact with him ion the afternoon.

The fire department responded to a fire at his home around 3 p.m. and were able to put it out.

He is the only occupant of the home.

Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved.

Report an error | Submit a tip to WALB News 10