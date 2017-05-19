Busy bees at work in Southwest Georgia

Ben Kirkland is happy to have the bees at Chehaw and wants the public to know they serve a purpose in the environment. (Source: WALB)

The bees at Chehaw make their own honey, which is available for purchase at the park. (Source: WALB)

With all the flowers blooming, spring is the busiest time of year for bees. (Source: WALB)

Flowers are blooming across Southwest Georgia with the help of an insect you might think is more of a pest.

Officials at Chehaw want you to know how important bees are for the environment.

With all the plants blooming, this is when bees are at their busiest pollinating plants.

These pollinated plants eventually end up on our tables at home as food that we might not have without bee conservation.

"If you like to eat, then thank a bee. They're the ones pollinating all the plants out there, all the vegetables and crops in the field," said Ben Kirkland, Natural Resources Manager.

Chehaw and the Southwest Georgia beekeepers club have beehives in Chehaw that produce honey you can buy inside the park.

