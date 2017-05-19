Sources: Golden Rams shaking up football staff

Multiple sources tell WALB Sports Albany State will only be retaining one coach from the 2016 staff.

Anthony Kelly, who served as the interim head coach this spring, will remain on staff as the tight ends coach, WALB is told. The six other coaches from the previous regime will not be returning to the Albany State sideline.

Instead, new head coach Gabe Giardina will be filling most of the staff with his hires.

Albany State has not returned WALB's requests for comment, but sources say the coaches were informed they would be let go during a meeting with athletics administration earlier this week.

Only seven coaches remained on the staff from last season after head coach Dan Land's resignation and offensive coordinator Steve Smith took the head coaching job at Lincoln University of Missouri.

Giardina hired Newland Isaac as the Golden Rams' new offensive coordinator earlier this month. Isaac was the running backs coach at Charleston Southern with Giardina the previous five seasons. They are the only two coaches currently on the Albany State staff.

The Golden Rams open the 2017 season on September 2 when they host Valdosta State.

