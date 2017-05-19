Golden Rams shaking up football staff

When Gabe Giardina begins the new era of football at Albany State, he will do so with a new coaching staff.

Only longtime assistant Anthony Kelly will be retained from the previous coaching staff, WALB has learned. Kelly, who served as the Golden Rams interim head coach this spring, will remain on as the tight ends coach.

The remaining six coaches from the 2016 season have been let go.

"We're very appreciative of what that staff has done for Albany State and this football program," Giardina told WALB over the phone Friday. "But we're excited about the new staff we're building, and this new chapter of Golden Ram football."

Sources say the coaches were informed they would be let go during a meeting with athletics administration earlier this week.

Only seven coaches remained on the staff from last season after head coach Dan Land's resignation and offensive coordinator Steve Smith took the head coaching job at Lincoln University of Missouri.

Giardina hired Newland Isaac as the Golden Rams' new offensive coordinator earlier this month. Isaac was the running backs coach at Charleston Southern with Giardina the previous five seasons. They are the only two coaches currently on the Albany State staff, but Giardina says he expects to have more coaches hired "fairly soon."

The Golden Rams open the 2017 season on September 2 when they host Valdosta State.

