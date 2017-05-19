Albany burglary suspect captured by homeowner's family

The Albany Police Department said a woman and her neighbor held a suspected burglar until police arrived on the scene.

Police arrested Jesse Frazier, 35, Thursday night at a home on the 2000 block of West Broad Avenue.

The daughter of the homeowner told police she checks on her mother's home since it was damaged in January's storms.

On Thursday, she told police she saw Frazier trying to remove a grill from her mother's yard.

Frazier was arrested and charged with burglary in the second degree.

