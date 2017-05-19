Americus Mayor invites community on a lunchtime bike ride

"Rather than getting in your car and driving to work today, get on a bicycle and save some gas and save emissions from getting in our atmosphere," said Mayor Blount. (Source: WALB)

A couple dozen people joined the Mayor of Americus for a bike ride. (Source: WALB)

People across the United States gave the environment a little break Friday by trading their cars for bikes.

It was National Bike to Work Day.

#BiketoWorkDay2017 includes a lunchtime ride with the mayor in #Americus ??‍???? (complete with mascot Surge?? from @GaSouthwestern up front) pic.twitter.com/qr5aygcer4 — Emileigh WALB (@EmileighTV) May 19, 2017

However, each year in Americus, the Mayor gives an extra incentive.

If people bike to work, they can meet Mayor Barry Blount for a lunchtime ride through the streets of downtown.

A couple dozen people joined him at Georgia Southwestern State University for the ride Friday afternoon.

"Rather than getting in your car and driving to work today, get on a bicycle and save some gas and save emissions from getting in our atmosphere," said Mayor Blount. "It's just a healthy way of being a healthy community."

The ride ended with a free pizza lunch at Rylander Park for all participants.

Mayor Blount said they've been doing this ride for five or six years, and he wants to continue it.

