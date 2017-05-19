Americus Mayor invites community on a lunchtime bike ride - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

Americus Mayor invites community on a lunchtime bike ride

By Emileigh Forrester, Anchor
AMERICUS, GA (WALB) -

People across the United States gave the environment a little break Friday by trading their cars for bikes.

It was National Bike to Work Day.

However, each year in Americus, the Mayor gives an extra incentive.  

If people bike to work, they can meet Mayor Barry Blount for a lunchtime ride through the streets of downtown.

A couple dozen people joined him at Georgia Southwestern State University for the ride Friday afternoon.

"Rather than getting in your car and driving to work today, get on a bicycle and save some gas and save emissions from getting in our atmosphere," said Mayor Blount. "It's just a healthy way of being a healthy community."

The ride ended with a free pizza lunch at Rylander Park for all participants.

Mayor Blount said they've been doing this ride for five or six years, and he wants to continue it.

