Americus City Council to lead citizens in community-wide trash pickup

Leaders in Americus want citizens to help tackle what one council member calls "a litter problem."

Saturday morning, the city will host a community-wide cleanup.

City Council members will lead people in their districts to clean trash off the streets of Americus.

"Hopefully volunteers will show up at individual districts, and they've got maps highlighted. We'll go to different districts within the city to start picking up litter," said Chase who represents District 3.

The following are the staging areas for each district:

District 1 - Juanita Wilson - Georgia Power

District 2 - Nelson Brown - National Guard Armory

District 3 - Lou Chase - GSW

District 4 - Carla Cook - Americus Sumter High School (front lawn)

District 5 - Shirley Reese - Phoebe Sumter Medical Center

District 6 - Daryl Dowdell - Central Baptist Church

For more information, you can contact Americus Main Street at (229) 924-4411 Ext. 247.

