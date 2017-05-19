Americus City Council to lead citizens in community-wide trash p - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

Americus City Council to lead citizens in community-wide trash pickup

By Emileigh Forrester, Anchor
AMERICUS, GA (WALB) -

Leaders in Americus want citizens to help tackle what one council member calls "a litter problem."

Saturday morning, the city will host a community-wide cleanup.

City Council members will lead people in their districts to clean trash off the streets of Americus.

Council member Lou Chase said the community needs to come together to fight trash and litter blighting their city.

"Hopefully volunteers will show up at individual districts, and they've got maps highlighted. We'll go to different districts within the city to start picking up litter," said Chase who represents District 3.

The following are the staging areas for each district:

  • District 1 - Juanita Wilson - Georgia Power
  • District 2 - Nelson Brown - National Guard Armory
  • District 3 - Lou Chase - GSW
  • District 4 - Carla Cook - Americus Sumter High School (front lawn)
  • District 5 - Shirley Reese - Phoebe Sumter Medical Center
  • District 6 - Daryl Dowdell - Central Baptist Church

For more information, you can contact Americus Main Street at (229) 924-4411 Ext. 247.

Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved. 

